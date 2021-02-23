Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 2,201,337 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $155,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 418,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

TRMB traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. 22,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

