Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $267,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.19. 8,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

