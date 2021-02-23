Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $197,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.34 on Tuesday, hitting $692.80. 2,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $729.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

