Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 55,231 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Casa Systems worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

