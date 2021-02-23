Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $853.83 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

