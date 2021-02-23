Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 155,093 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 155,093 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

