Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,835 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

