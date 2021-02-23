Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,956 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

LOW stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,564. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.04.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

