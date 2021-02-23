LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.19% of LPL Financial worth $181,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,081 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPLA stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $135.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

