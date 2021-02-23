Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.57. 59,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

