Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37.

