Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 31,125 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

BDJ stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

