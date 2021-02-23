Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

