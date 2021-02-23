Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 295 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $146.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

