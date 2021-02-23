Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.77.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.