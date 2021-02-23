Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.36.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 65.26. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders acquired a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.