Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 65.26. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.