LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $29,067.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,589.52 or 0.99820315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00467599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00780306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00284400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00125620 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033583 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,782,550 coins and its circulating supply is 10,775,317 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

