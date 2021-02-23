Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.44

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LXI opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £655.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.81. Lxi Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

