Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $147.66 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,913 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.51% of EOG Resources worth $147,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 57,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,702. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.