Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $329.79 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $329,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.54. 42,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,027. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

