Lyrical Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $170,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 24,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

