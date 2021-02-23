Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.75-$20.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.91 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.