MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. 55,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $71.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

