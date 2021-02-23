MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. 158,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

