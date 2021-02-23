MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,859 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,859 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 1,024,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

