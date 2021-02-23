MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

