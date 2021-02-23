Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

