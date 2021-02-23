MannKind Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

