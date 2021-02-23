Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of MRO opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.36.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.