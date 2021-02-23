Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MARA opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,500 shares of company stock worth $47,137,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

