Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $65.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

MPC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 263,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,052. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.