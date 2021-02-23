Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $54.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

