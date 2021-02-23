Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of JKI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $175.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

