Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.30. 359,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $746.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

