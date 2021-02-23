Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. 26,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,011. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

