Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $332.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.10. The firm has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

