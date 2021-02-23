Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

