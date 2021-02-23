Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

