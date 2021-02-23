Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,085.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,593. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,332.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,041.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,022.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.