Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 83.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,085.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,041.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,022.79.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

