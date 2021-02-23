Maro Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.31 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00697137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.35 or 0.04305158 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 927,954,946 coins and its circulating supply is 470,929,790 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

