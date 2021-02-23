Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.