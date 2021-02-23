Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.