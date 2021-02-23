MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in MasTec by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $88.65.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.