Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.39. 2,971,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,364,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

