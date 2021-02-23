Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 496,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,210,000. 21Vianet Group makes up about 0.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

