Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $76,098,016 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.