MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAVBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAVBF stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.