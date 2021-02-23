Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $157,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $700.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $729.40 and its 200 day moving average is $655.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

